Student value sets Cedarville apart

CEDARVILLE — Each year SmartAsset, a financial technology firm from New York, ranks colleges and universities on their value in higher education. The 2017 rankings were released last month and Cedarville University is among Ohio’s leaders for value according to the report.

Cedarville University ranked No. 8 and is the only private Christian university among the top 10. Miami University is the highest ranked university in the region at No. 2, while the University of Cincinnati is No. 6 and the University of Dayton is No. 7.

The ranking is determined by five key factors: tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, retention rate and starting salary.

According to SmartAsset, Cedarville University offers its students an average of $13,634 in scholarships and grants. Additionally, Cedarville’s 85 percent retention rate, along with a $48,600 average starting salary for graduates, puts Cedarville in a strong position in terms of value. The university also has a 97.5 percent career placement rate for the most recent graduating class.

“Cedarville provides a quality education at a very competitive price,” said Dr. Janice Supplee, dean of graduate studies and vice president for marketing and communications. “We offer an excellent value to students and families. With a 97.5 percent placement rate, our graduates have enjoyed outstanding success in the marketplace, but the value is even more about life transformation.”

Cedarville University administration, faculty and staff ensure that students receive an affordable, high-quality education founded in a biblical worldview. Cedarville’s Christ-centered mission sets the university apart and prepares students for the future.

“We are intentionally equipping competent professionals who also love and serve Christ. Students and families have embraced that mission, and we have been blessed to serve record numbers of students,” Supplee said.