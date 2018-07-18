Centerville man dead after crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Evan Singleton, 22, of Centerville, died July 16 after a single-vehicle crash near Sugarcreek Township.

According to our news partners at WDTN, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Feedwire Road near Little Sugarcreek Road. Police said a car ran off the road, hit a tree and crashed into a culvert.

WDTN reported that crews closed Feedwire Road from Little Sugarcreek Road to Soaring Heights Drive for nearly six hours to investigate and clear the scene. Police said the crash is still under investigation to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal accident.

Information courtesy of our news partners at WDTN.

