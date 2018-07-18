CU student in Red Cross leadership program

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University student Cylie Aronsohn recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the American Red Cross Collegiate Leadership Program.

The program provides student-athletes with the opportunity to develop leadership skills and inspire a new generation of volunteers by organizing blood drives for their classmates and community. Aronsohn’s experience began with training, mentoring and networking during a two-week internship at Red Cross headquarters in Washington.

The internship provides participating students like Aronsohn, a member of the women’s tennis team, the chance to receive coaching from senior Red Cross leadership. This opportunity can help participants gain life-long skills that can have an impact on their campus and throughout their future careers. She will now return to campus to encourage fellow students to join in the mission to help save lives through blood donation. Aronsohn also received a $2,000 scholarship for participating in the program.

“I am honored to be a part of this program,” Aronsohn, a nursing major from Cranberry Township, PA., said. “I look forward to raising awareness on campus about the constant need for blood donations that hospital patients often rely on.”

Nearly 20 percent of the millions of blood donations made each year come from young donors, like college students. In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help make an impact on campus while helping save lives in the community and beyond.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS