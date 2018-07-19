Watershed Hoopla set for July 26

BELLBROOK — A round robin basketball fundraiser will be held at Bellbrook Middle School, 3600 Feedwire Road, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26 to benefit the Little Miami River Watershed.

Youth players will compete against experienced players in the Watershed Hoopla. Doors open at 6 p.m.; Hoopla begins at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per person and $20 per family.

Current Bellbrook basketball players, alumni and local groups will participate. All are invited to come cheer on the teams. In addition, a free throw shoot out will be held between games requiring audience participation. Concessions will be sold.

Funds from the event will help protect the Little Miami River Watershed. Medallions will be placed on neighborhood storm drains to bring awareness to the importance of household pollutants.

For more information about the Little Miami Watershed Network, visit www.mylittlemiami.org. The Islamic Society of Greater Dayton is also sponsoring the event.