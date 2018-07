XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital is hosting a seminar on stroke care 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 at 1141 N. Monroe Drive.

The event begins with lunch and a mini health fair.

At noon, Drew Dula, DO, a neurologist with Kettering Health Network, will discuss how to recognize signs of stroke and how to care for someone who has had a stroke.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register call 937-558-3988 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/neuro.