Scholarships awarded

XENIA — The Greene County Farm Forum and scholarship chair Jim Byrd recognized its 2018 scholarship recipients Bradley Eakle, Robert Bradley, Hailey Bowman, Emalyn Dant and Sarah Harner.

They were awarded at the Greene County Farm Forum Picnic fundraiser held July 14.

Emalyn Dant is a graduate of the Greene County Career Center and plans to attend Clark State University majoring in landscape design.

Sarah Harner is currently in her second year at the OSU Agriculture Technical Institute (ATI) at Wooster majoring in agribusiness.

Robert Bradley is a graduate of the Greene County Career Center and plans to attend Hocking College majoring in wildlife resource management.

Bradley Eakle is a graduate of Greeneview High School and plans to attend OSU ATI and major in agri-business or agriculture education.

Hailey Bowman is a graduate of the Greene County Career Center and will attend Sinclair Community College in the veterinary technician program.

“A special thank you to all of the individuals and donors of door prizes, auction items and money for the agricultural scholarship program including those who bought tickets to the picnic,” said member Jerry Mahan.