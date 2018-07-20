Two men sentenced to three years

XENIA — Two men will each spend three years in prison after recently being sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court on unrelated charges.

Court records indicate Judge Michael Buckwalter sentenced Brian Easterling, 44, July 19 to a term of three years at Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Easterling pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second-degree felony. The incident allegedly happened in March when Xenia Police Department responded. He’s entitled to 141 days jail time credit. Easterling’s $150,000 bond was released.

In a separate case, Judge Stephen Wolaver sentenced Steven Shaver, 65, July 11 to three years in prison, according to records. Shaver earlier pleaded guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony that requires mandatory imprisonment. A second drug-related charge with firearms specifications was dismissed. The offense allegedly occurred in May 2017. Firearms seized at the time of his arrest are to be forfeited to Fairborn Police Department. Shaver is not entitled to any jail time credit. His $20,000 bond was released.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

