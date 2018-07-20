Posted on by

Unison Industries cleans up Russ Nature Reserve

Submitted photos A hardworking team of nine Unison Industries employees spent a day last week completing a variety of landscaping and clean-up projects. A Unison Industries employee volunteer relaxes in the Lovely Nature Playscape after a full day of projects.


BEAVERCREEK — Nine Unison Industries employees spent the day last week volunteering at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Russ Nature Reserve completing a variety of landscaping projects and cleaning up the Lovely Nature PlayScape.

Unison Industries has been a long-term volunteer partner with GCP&T and particularly at Russ Nature Reserve. Employees may volunteer for the day within the community in lieu of a normal work day.

Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek, offers 90 acres of green space in a rapidly developing section of western Greene County. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails, Lovely Nature PlayScape, high-fence garden, pond, bee apiary, tree identification trail and much more.

For more information about volunteering or about Russ Nature Reserve, contact the park agency at 937.562.6440/info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

