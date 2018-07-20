CU pharm students serving mission in Kentucky

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University pharmacy students are working in a new venue that they hope will help the youth attending the Kentucky Mountain Mission in southeast Kentucky.

The Kentucky Mountain Mission (KMM) hosts three grade school camps, a teen camp and a camp for youth with disabilities at its Youth Haven camp facility.

The camps’ mission is to share the gospel and train future Christian leaders for service. They integrate chapel services, group devotions and Scripture memorization into each day of camp.

At the Youth Haven camps, the Cedarville pharmacy students are stretched in providing services beyond typical pharmacist duties in patient care.

“Our students assist campers with medication compliance and help with any first aid needs and medication counseling,” noted Cindy Burban, Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy director of community engagement.

Additionally, the students have encouraged campers spiritually by participating in chapels and sharing their faith.

“The Cedarville students have been a blessing to our campers as they care for their needs and get to know them individually,” said Dawn Owens, KMM office manager. “They have been an example of Christ’s love to the campers as they minister to them.”

Youth Haven was not only impactful for the campers, but for the Cedarville students who served them.

“I had an amazing week,” said Henry Sherman, third-year pharmacy student at Cedarville. “Working in the nurse’s station gave me the opportunity to minister and encourage kids while practicing basic first aid skills.”

Beka Alaza, third-year pharmacy student, said, “I came to KMM because I believed God would use me to make a difference in the lives of the campers and the staff. It was very rewarding to work with the children.”

Several Cedarville University pharmacy students will continue to serve at KMM through the month of July.