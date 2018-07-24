GCCC dress code changes

Submitted photo

Hunter Shields from Beavercreek, with his mother Jennifer Shields, was at Greene County Career Center July 19 to get fitted for his program uniform for the upcoming school year. Shields will be a junior in the criminal justice program and aspires to be a police officer. Due to input from advisory committees from the various career-technical programs, GCCC is expecting students to be in professional or industry-standard dress every school day. These increased expectations will better prepare them for their future in the workforce as they bolster the local economy as trained graduates, school officials said. GCCC Back to School Night is set for Thursday, Aug. 9.