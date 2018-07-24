Lanco tickets on sale now

XENIA — Nashville-Tennessee based Lanco will take the stage and perform their own country tunes alongside special guest Jordan Davis beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31.

Lanco, which is short for Lancaster and company, includes Brandon Lancaster on lead vocals, Chandler Baldwin on bass guitar, Jared Hampton on keyboards, Tripp Howell on drums and Eric Steedly on guitar. They released their debut 11-song album “Hallelujah Nights” in early 2018 which includes songs such as “Born to Love You,” “Long Live Tonight,” and “Greatest Love Story,” that’s featured on Netflix’s “The Ranch.”

They were nominated for two Academy of Country Music Awards for the New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year award as well as the Vocal Group of the Year; “Greatest Love Story” was nominated earlier this year for the CMT Music Awards Group Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Tickets are still available. Grandstand seats are $25 while track seating is $30. Fair admission is included in ticket costs and are currently on sale at www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com.

Additional fair entertainment activities include a calf scramble scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. The scramble will start approximately 7:45 p.m. The kiddie calf scramble sign up will take place 1-4 p.m. in the shelter across from the cattlemen’s concession trailer.

The SMASH IT Demo Derby will continue the fair entertainment beginning 8 p.m. Monday, July 30. Individuals can sit in the grandstand during the event for $5 or in the infield for $15.

The horses will take off and fair attendees will have the opportunity to cheer on their favorite equine and driver during the fair’s annual harness races beginning 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 2.

The OSTPA tractor pull is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3. Grandstand seats are $5 while infield seats are $10.

ATV/Truck drag races will take place beginning 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4; practice will begin at 4 p.m. Attendees can watch from the grandstands for $5 or take a seat in the infield for $10.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

