Museum hosts Family Day

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted Family Day July 21.

Throughout the day, visitors participated in demonstration stations and hands-on activities to learn about space exploration, including the Apollo missions and the mighty Saturn V moon rocket.

