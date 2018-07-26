Foster care housing bill passes committee

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Mike Turner’s Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act passed yesterday through the House Financial Services Committee.

The Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act will increase access to housing for youth aging out of foster care, without increasing federal spending, Turner’s office said.

“Currently foster care youths age out of the system and into federally created homelessness,” said Turner. “With the passage through the Financial Services Committee, this foster care bill is closer than ever to becoming law. These foster care kids have few resources to find safe, stable housing. My bill is a commonsense fix with no additional cost to the federal government that will have a huge impact for the lives of these kids. Now that it’s passed committee, I look forward to this bill coming to the full House for passage.”

Turner represents the 10th District of Ohio.