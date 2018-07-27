Diaper derby returns to fair

XENIA — Babies will be crawling to the finish line during the fair’s second-ever diaper derby 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1 in the Assembly Building.

Parents will place babies at the starting line. At the starter’s signal, the parents will go to the finish line and call or cheer on their babies. Only one parent per child can call the baby and must stay at the finish line. The calling parent can coax babies with a special toy or item as long as they and the item stay outside of the race area.

The baby that crosses the finish line first wins.

Depending on the number of participants, children will be divided into classes by age. Prizes will be awarded to the first and second finishers in each class. The fastest baby in each class will race in the final for a grand prize — a baby basket full of goodies from Soin Medical Center.

To be qualified to enter, babies must be crawling and not walking. A baby that takes a step during the race will be disqualified.

Pre-registration is required for the contest. Parents can register their children by turning in an entry form to the administration office. Entry forms can be found on page 20 of the 2018 Greene County Fair Book, which can be found at greenecountyfairgrounds.com or in the office. The office number is 937-372-8621. Entries close noon on the day of the event.

File photos Twelve babies competed during the Greene County Fair’s first diaper derby last year. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_DiaperDerby2.jpg File photos Twelve babies competed during the Greene County Fair’s first diaper derby last year.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

