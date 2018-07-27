Davidson to speak at Greene County Republican hog roast

XENIA — Congressman Warren Davidson will be the guest speaker at the Greene County Republican Party Summer Hog Roast Friday, Aug. 17 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Assembly Hall, 120 Fairground Road.

Jim Harworth, owner of Harworth Tire and Auto in Xenia, will be serving as Master of Ceremonies. Social hour for the fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner starting at 7 p.m. followed by Congressman Davidson’s remarks.

Individual tickets are $40 each and can be purchased by mailing a check to Greene County Republican Party, P.O. Box 401, Xenia or you can register via Eventbrite at www.tinyurl.com/yafqldka.

RSVP by Aug. 12. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing to benefit the new headquarters located at 45 E. Main St. For other events and information about the Greene County Republican Party, call 937-474-8798 or visit www.greenecoohiogop.org.