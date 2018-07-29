Vendor blender to benefit Ronald McDonald charity

FAIRBORN — Mark your calendars for the next Vendor Blender Fall Edition to be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton is the benefiting charitable organization.

The Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn will be packed for an afternoon of fun, food, raffles and over 50 local vendors for attendees shopping pleasure. There will be something for everyone, including direct sales, unique crafters, bake shops and a masseuse.

Snacks and refreshments, including mimosas, beer and wine, will be available for purchase at the concessions. The event is free admission. Several local businesses will also be represented at the event with special raffle items. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle will be available at the event for $1 each or six tickets for $5.

Attendees are encouraged to donate items to support the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Any person that brings an item(s) off the organization’s donation list will be rewarded with a special entry into one of our raffles. A list of requested and acceptable donation items can be found on the Facebook event page.

Proceeds from the raffle will be donated directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton provides a temporary “home-away-from -home” for families of critically ill, hospitalized children and supports efforts that improve children’s health within our region.

“Bring your friends, bring your mom, bring your kids, bring your spouse – just don’t miss this season’s biggest shop local event,” said Vendor Blender Organizer Shannon Whitton. “It’s important to support our community’s diverse small businesses and the Shop Small and Local initiatives.”

For more information about the event or how to become a vendor, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ohiovendorblender.