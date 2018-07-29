Departments ready for Battle of the Badges

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Township Fire and Beavercreek Police departments are ready to rumble for a good cause.

The departments are hosting the fifth Battle of the Badges Blood Drive 3-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Each day the Community Blood Center must collect enough blood to meet patient needs at local hospitals and trauma centers. Typically blood donations decline during the summer months when people are on vacation. The life-saving blood collected from this drive will help alleviate the strain on continually depleted blood reserves.

To help boost donations, the Beavercreek Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was revived in 2014 with the help of Pat Cochran and her fellow Beavercreek Township Fire Department Auxiliary volunteers. They joined forces with Peace Lutheran Church which hosts six blood drives a year, coordinated by Dan Jessup.

“I guess my insight this year is gratefulness,” said Cochran in a press release, who is dedicating this year’s effort to her friend Dennis who is battling cancer and receiving blood transfusions. “I am so grateful for everyone who donates so that people like my friend Denny can feel better when their hemoglobin and hematocrit levels are low. He’s not alone on his journey. If we could all give even once a year, it would help so much.”

Everyone who registers to donate can vote for their favorite public safety team. The firefighters reclaimed the title last year by a 52-33 margin. Community support for this friendly competition has remained strong. The four-year total is now 442 registrations to donate and 362 blood donations.

The Battle of Badges always features free “fire house chili” and “cop shop donuts” in the Donor Café.

The total donation process takes approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Appointments can be made at www.donortime.com or by calling 800-388-GIVE. Making appointments will decrease wait time during the drive. Donors must be 17 years of age or older or 16 with Community Blood Center consent form, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Most medications for maintenance such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, hormones, thyroid or allergies are acceptable.

Individuals 18 years of age and older by Sept. 1 who register to donate will have their name entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for two donations during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September.

Official rules for the giveaway can be found at www.givingblood.org. Each person that registers to donate will be able to vote for the Fire Department or the Police Department and receive a T-Shirt. Everyone wins in this friendly competition for bragging rights between Beavercreek’s Bravest and Finest.

“The theme of this campaign is about being ‘brave,’ ” added Cochran. “Let’s be brave together.”

Submitted photo Beavercreek Police Officer Mark Brown and Beavercreek Township Fire Chief David Vandenbos are ready to challenge their departments to give blood. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_Battle.jpg Submitted photo Beavercreek Police Officer Mark Brown and Beavercreek Township Fire Chief David Vandenbos are ready to challenge their departments to give blood.