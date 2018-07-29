Almost fair time

Stephen Moody, 16, of Dayton, giving his racehorse Woo’s Roanie some affection.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fair participants of all kind were preparing the Greene County Fairgrounds July 27 for the annual event.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Addison Chambliss, 6, of Bowersville, and a member of Ross Champs, with her cousin Gracie Barron, 9, of Jamestown and a member of Barnyard Kids, as the fairgrounds are prepared for the week-long event.