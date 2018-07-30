A boy and his rabbits

XENIA — Aidan Fermier will be quick to tell you that rabbits are his favorite.

“They are definitely my favorite,” the 11-year-old said. “If they start acting up, I can just pick them up and move them around.”

“I also like them because they’re fluffy,” he added, holding his white rabbit on an otherwise vacant judging table.

Fermier started the morning July 30 showing his three Californians in the meat pen class.

“Generally speaking, they’re the standard meat rabbit,” he said. “They’re not anything fancy, just the white rabbit.”

The member of T-Birds 4-H Club had shows ahead of him, but he was content with his first one of the day.

“I thought it was fun,” he said. “Usually when I first get in there I’m nervous but the nervousness goes away.”

Fermier’s rabbits didn’t make weight this year, but he said even though they can’t make grand champion, he can still show them and sell them.

But this time, he’ll be keeping these three to breed at his grandparents’ farm in Spring Valley.

“I go there every day to take care of them,” he said. “That’s generally pretty fun.”

Fermier, who has been in 4-H for three years, also has chickens at the fair.

“It’s my first year with chickens and I’m completely winging it — get it?” he said.

But he’s become familiar with other barns as well — he has sheep and hogs, too.

“I’ve been bouncing from barn to barn to barn,” he said.

When he’s racing from one show to the next, Fermier said he has to make sure he makes it there in time.

“I don’t talk to anybody and I don’t mess around,” he explained.

And when it comes to success, Fermier has a simple outlook.

“I just have fun and try not to lose control when I’m showing them,” he said. “As long as that doesn’t happen, I consider it a success.”

And, whatever happens, he always learns from the year before.

“Last year my pig just started running. You don’t want to run after them. So I’m walking to the pig, trying to look professional and not make a fool of myself,” he said.

But in the end, rabbits are always his favorite.

“I just like them,” he said. “They’re fun.”

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Aidan Fermier holds his Californian rabbit in between shows July 30. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_Aidan.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Aidan Fermier holds his Californian rabbit in between shows July 30. In the Greene County Fair’s rabbit area, Aidan Fermier spends some time with one of his three rabbits. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_Aidan2.jpg In the Greene County Fair’s rabbit area, Aidan Fermier spends some time with one of his three rabbits. Aidan Fermier picks up his rabbits at the end of the show. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_Rabbits.jpg Aidan Fermier picks up his rabbits at the end of the show. Contestants line up, waiting for their rabbits to be judged during the meat pen show. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_RabbitShow.jpg Contestants line up, waiting for their rabbits to be judged during the meat pen show.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.