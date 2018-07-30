Posted on by

Scramblin’ to get a calf

Barb Slone | Greene County News Youth took a chance to catch next year’s Greene County Fair project during the Kiddie Calf and Calf scrambles. The younger kids have a chance to catch a calf in the Kiddie Calf Scramble. They have to get the sticker off a calf and get to the center ring.

Wes Wickline catches his calf.


Michelle Casey was the only girl to try for a calf this year.


Tyler Morris and Marshall Oberschlake hug after the big competition.


