Scramblin’ to get a calf

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Youth took a chance to catch next year’s Greene County Fair project during the Kiddie Calf and Calf scrambles. The younger kids have a chance to catch a calf in the Kiddie Calf Scramble. They have to get the sticker off a calf and get to the center ring.

Wes Wickline catches his calf.

Michelle Casey was the only girl to try for a calf this year.

Tyler Morris and Marshall Oberschlake hug after the big competition.