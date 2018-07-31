Fair participants meet with judges before

Submitted photos

Elizabeth Montgomery talks to judge about her knitting-crocheting project.

The family history judge looks over Kaelyn Wright’s project.

Zach Culbreath enjoyed his trash to treasure project and explained to the judge all that was involved in what he created.

Maggie Poor discovered in her horseless horse project without living on a farm.

Elizabeth Reuter talks to the judge about her pet rabbit project.

Ashley Howard brought her cat in to show the judge what she needed to complete her Pet PALS project.

Taking the Skill-a-thon is part of the dog project. Tayla Green works diligently on her test.

Tressel Blair talks with the judge about his vegetable gardening project.

Keely Poor talks with the judge about her Horseless Horse project and display.