Watermelon contest keeps it in family

XENIA — The Greene County Fair’s watermelon eating competition was a family affair for a Xenia family. Not only did siblings Rickey, Victoria and Makenzie Casey go head-to-head to see who could eat the fruit down to the rind the fastest, but their mother, Amber, joined the fun as well.

But it was Victoria, 11, who came out on top, making her a two-time champion. Rickey finished in third place for the second year in a row.

“I don’t care,” Rickey, 12, said with a smile. “I’m just here for the watermelon.”

Amber said the kids engage in friendly competition and have been practicing watermelon eating over the last year. She emphasized that individuals who wish to participate in the competition can expect fun and juicy watermelon to eat.

“Just try your best,” Victoria advised future participants. “If you don’t win, it’s okay because everyone is a winner in my book.”

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The watermelon eating competition at the Greene County Fair was held July 31. Participants had to sit with their hands behind their back and eat the juicy fruit down to the rind. Whoever could do so the fastest in their age category was declared the winner. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_fairwatermelon4.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The watermelon eating competition at the Greene County Fair was held July 31. Participants had to sit with their hands behind their back and eat the juicy fruit down to the rind. Whoever could do so the fastest in their age category was declared the winner. The Casey family, including Victoria, Amber, Rickey, Michelle and Mackenzie, alongside their “4H family,” Michelle and Caleb Johnson. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_fairwatermelon1.jpg The Casey family, including Victoria, Amber, Rickey, Michelle and Mackenzie, alongside their “4H family,” Michelle and Caleb Johnson. Victoria Casey (top left) winning in her category. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_fairwatermelon2.jpg Victoria Casey (top left) winning in her category. Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The watermelon eating competition at the Greene County Fair was held July 31. Participants had to sit with their hands behind their back and eat the juicy fruit down to the rind. Whoever could do so the fastest in their age category was declared the winner. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_fairwatermelon3.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The watermelon eating competition at the Greene County Fair was held July 31. Participants had to sit with their hands behind their back and eat the juicy fruit down to the rind. Whoever could do so the fastest in their age category was declared the winner.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

