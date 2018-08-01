Limited access to YS library during project

YELLOW SPRINGS — Patrons will have limited access to the Yellow Springs Community Library from Monday, Aug. 6 to Friday, Aug. 10 while the building has new carpet installed.

“The goal is to serve the public,” said Deputy Director Elizabeth Cusack. “At the same time, we are charged to provide a comfortable space for our patrons. To that end, we will be able to give library visitors limited access during the project.” Patrons will be able to check out reserved materials inside the library during regular hours. A limited number of computers will remain accessible to the public. The rest of the collection will be inaccessible.

