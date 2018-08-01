Getting ready for the big show

Sydnee Hawkins gets her cow settled into the stall.

Brian Leaming works to get his pig into the barn.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Animals and their experts arrived at the Greene County Fairgrounds July 28 ready for shows to start July 29 and the rest of the week at the 2018 Greene County Fair.

Caroline Sturgeon carries a bag of cedar shavings to prep for the fair.