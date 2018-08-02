Crash causes power outages

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Ludlow Road just before 10 p.m. July 31 due to a traffic accident. The crash caused power outages in Beavercreek Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car went off the right side of the road and struck a pole which is what caused the power outages in the area. Thr driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

DP&L worked to repair the pole and restore power. The crash is still under investigation.

Story courtesy of our news partners at WDTN.

Story courtesy of our news partners at WDTN.