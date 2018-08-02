Tweeting with the birds

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Parakeet Encounter at the Greene County Fair brings the experience of the small colorful birds up close and personal. Participants enter the trailer as the hundreds of parakeets tweet and land at eye level to give a greeting.

