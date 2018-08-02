Posted on by

Scramblin’ for a project


Submitted photos Wesley Wickline was elated in bringing the first calf to the center circle during the Calf Scramble July 29.

Submitted photos Wesley Wickline was elated in bringing the first calf to the center circle during the Calf Scramble July 29.


Avery Jeffers held his calf in a unique way to try to halter him.


Nate Jeffers working to halter his calf during the scramble.


Devan Lapchynski pulling hard to get his scramble calf to the center ring to take fifth place.


Marshall Oberschlake, Devan Lapchynski, Nate Jeffers, Avery Jeffers, Wesley Wickline,Michelle Casey, Grady Page, Tyler Morris, Logan Cherpeski and Lance Miller were the 10 participants in the Annual Greene County Cattlemen’s Calf Scramble. Nine of the 10 participants are pictured.


