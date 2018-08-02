Country concert rocks Greene County Fair

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Brandon Lancaster of country-rock band LANCO nearly steps off the stage July 31 at the Greene County Fair.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Country artist Jordan Davis performed July 31 at the Greene County Fair.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Brandon Lancaster looks out into the crowd.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Country artists LANCO and Jordan Davis performed July 31 at the Greene County Fair. Pictured is a view not seen by many: behind the stage.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Brandon Lancaster of LANCO performing at the Greene County Fair.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Brandon Lancaster of country-rock band LANCO nearly steps off the stage July 31 at the Greene County Fair.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Country artist Jordan Davis performed July 31 at the Greene County Fair.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Brandon Lancaster looks out into the crowd.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Country artists LANCO and Jordan Davis performed July 31 at the Greene County Fair. Pictured is a view not seen by many: behind the stage.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Brandon Lancaster of LANCO performing at the Greene County Fair.