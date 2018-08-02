Showing skills with market hogs

XENIA — Morning showers did not stop spectators from packing the stands for the Market Hog Show at 8 a.m. July 31.

The show included 28 classes with division winners and overall winners.

Konnor Vantress of Xenia arrived at the Greene County Fairgrounds around 7 a.m. to prepare his hog for the show. He enjoys showing hogs because “they listen very well.”

Leading up to fair week Vantress gave his hog extra food to make sure it made weight. He did not have any challenges preparing his hog for fair.

Lola Smith of Jamestown had a challenge leading up to fair. Her hogs did not want to get in the trailer to come to fair.

“Our neighbors had to help us,” she said. When the Smith family arrived at fair, the hogs came out of the trailer just fine.

This is Smith’s first year at the Greene County Fair. She became involved in fair because her parents had shown hogs and other animals when they were involved in 4-H.

Smith participated in several other shows this year at fair. She was involved in Health and Cooking, Showmanship, and the Calf Scramble. Smith came home with second place in all three competitions.

In the Market Hog Show, Smith placed fifth in her class.

The judge, Dan Frobose said, “her pig was killer from the side” when explaining the placings during the show. Frobose told the audience they needed to be mindful because these animals will end up on someone’s dinner plate. He was picking winners based on their meat quality and being well-rounded throughout.

Frobose is retired from the OSU extension and has coached the OSU livestock judging team.

“When it doubt, go with muscle,” said the judge.

Adam Cline won multiple classes because his hog had the most muscle. He was an “easy winner” in his class according to the judge.

Sydnee Hawkins was praised on her hog being “complete and does a really good job in putting all aspects together.” Hawkins won her class, the division, overall gilt, and grand champion.

Smith and Vantress are planning on having market hogs for the 2019 Greene County Fair.

First time 4-Hers are able to buy a hog at a lower price from local farmers and raise the hog for the fair. The 4-Her would then compete in the Stimulus class of the market hog show. This gives a first time 4-Her the opportunity to try a new animal at a lower price. This year’s class winner was Destiny Crowder.

The Greene County Fair is a great place to give showing and raising an animal a try.

Frobose said, “It has been 20 years since I’ve been here, the best kids from state come from here.”

Natalie Jones | Greene County News Lola Smith trying to keep her hog away from the fence. Smith won fifth in her class. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSCF3934NEW-1.jpg Natalie Jones | Greene County News Lola Smith trying to keep her hog away from the fence. Smith won fifth in her class. Colton Learning received fifth in his class. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSCF3944NEW-1.jpg Colton Learning received fifth in his class. Aubrey Lide competes in the Stimulus class. This class allows her to raise and show a market hog for the first time. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSCF3947NEW-1.jpg Aubrey Lide competes in the Stimulus class. This class allows her to raise and show a market hog for the first time. Sydnee Hawkins competes in the Overall Gilt competition. Hawkins won Overall Gilt, followed by Levi Bradds. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSCF3964NEW-1.jpg Sydnee Hawkins competes in the Overall Gilt competition. Hawkins won Overall Gilt, followed by Levi Bradds.