Greene County Fair fun continues

John Bombatch | Greene County News

The 2018 Greene County Fair is filled with a variety of entertainment for the family. Connor Ahrman and Lily Ahrman of Xenia participated in the kiddie demo derby July 30.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Greene County Fair offers a Parakeet Experience trailer on the grounds for people to get up close and personal with friendly parakeets.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Elizabeth Montgomery shows off her design in the 4H Fashion Revue July 30.

Scott Halasz| Greene County News

Molly Mossing with her cow.