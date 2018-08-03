A beginner’s guide to showing goats

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Hadley Sargent reacts as she’s handed a 1st place ribbon in the 6-year-old-class of Pee Wee Goat Showmanship Aug. 1 at the Greene County Fair.

Macoy Haines smiles in surprise as he realizes he won the 5-year-old class.

Cora Woods sets up her goat during the 4-year-old class, which she won alongside her cousin Alaina Morgan.

Gracie Barron wins the 8-year-old class and grand champion.

With many fans in the stands, Pee Wee contestants show their goats alongside helpers and encouraging judges, including Judge Stephanie Wuebben.

Madison Thiel sets her goat during the 6-year-old class.

Elaina Moore (right) talks to her goat during the 7-year-old class, which she ended up winning.