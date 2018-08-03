2018 Greene County Fair Fun

Photos by Barb Slone| Greene County News

Allison Bogan with her turkey at the Greene County Fair. Rides, animals and more shows around through Aug. 4. Friday’s events include dog show, first aid follies, sales and OSTPA Tractor pull.

Photos by Barb Slone| Greene County News

Allison Bogan with her turkey at the Greene County Fair. Rides, animals and more shows around through Aug. 4. Friday’s events include dog show, first aid follies, sales and OSTPA Tractor pull.

Photos by Barb Slone| Greene County News

Allison Bogan with her turkey at the Greene County Fair. Rides, animals and more shows around through Aug. 4. Friday’s events include dog show, first aid follies, sales and OSTPA Tractor pull.

Photos by Barb Slone| Greene County News

Allison Bogan with her turkey at the Greene County Fair. Rides, animals and more shows around through Aug. 4. Friday’s events include dog show, first aid follies, sales and OSTPA Tractor pull.

Photos by Barb Slone| Greene County News

Allison Bogan with her turkey at the Greene County Fair. Rides, animals and more shows around through Aug. 4. Friday’s events include dog show, first aid follies, sales and OSTPA Tractor pull.

Photos by Barb Slone| Greene County News

Allison Bogan with her turkey at the Greene County Fair. Rides, animals and more shows around through Aug. 4. Friday’s events include dog show, first aid follies, sales and OSTPA Tractor pull.