4-Hers take a turn at livestock judging

XENIA — 4-Hers put their knowledge to the test in the General Livestock Judging competition. Participants judged classes of sheep, hog, and cattle.

Participants had 15 minutes to judge each species of animals. Within judging, they had to rank each animal 1-4 by judging the quality. In addition, each species had 5 questions.

Questions were about the structure, breed, and condition of each class.

Will Spracklen of Cedarville wasn’t so sure how he did in this competition. He said, “I wish I knew them better.”

Spracklen shows sheep and calves at the Greene County Fair. His favorite animals are sheep. Spracklen said, “They’re easier to handle.”

He mentioned sheep can be stubborn on their halters, but the easiest part of showing sheep is putting them on the stand.

Results of the General Livestock Judging competition will be posted later in the week. Individuals will be awarded within their age group.

Natalie Jones| Greene County News Will Spracklen of Cedarville answering questions about four calves.