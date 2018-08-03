Little derby fun

John Bombatch | Greene County News

Tommy Donovon (left) of Xenia and (front) Kenny Pollock of Xenia battle it out at the Kiddie Demo Derby July 30.

SJ Shiltz of Washington CH got some help at the event.

Look out for car 310 driven by Marcus Holcomb of Xenia.

Hailey Chaney of Springfield stops to take a break.

Dustin Knisley tries to get away from his opponent.