Clark State Police Academy students graduate

SPRINGFIELD — Clark State Community College held graduation ceremony for cadets of the Peace Officer Training Academy July 31 in the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

The graduating class represents the 50th anniversary of the academy and the third class of cadets to complete training in the new facility located in the Brinkman Educational Center in downtown Springfield.

The following Greene County residents graduated: Beavercreek – Patrick Martin; Fairborn – Larry Beasley, Timothy Howard; Jamestown – Jordan Petty and Xenia – Jeremiah Hull.

Paul Weber, commander of the Clark State Police Academy, said Clark State is sending well-trained cadets into the workforce, and he is confident they will make excellent police officers.

“The cadets spend 5-7 months of intense training to start a long and rewarding career in police service for our communities,” he said. “They spend countless hours away from their families and friends, work other jobs and complete over 730 hours of training. We are proud of their accomplishments and wish them all success as they move forward.”

The Clark State Police Academy also recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Springfield Police Division (SPD) establishing a joint mission to better train future candidates of the Springfield Police Division, Criminal Justice students and current police officers.

Clark State’s state-of-the-art police academy training facility features a subject control/physical fitness center. A new practical training room is used for practical (hands-on) training for domestic violence, crime scene, DUI enforcement training and Milo System training (weapons scenario-based system to train officers in the use of force).

Clark State offers four peace officer training academies each year—four-month daytime academies and six-month evening academies are each held twice a year. Each academy is limited to 25 cadets. Cadets must be 21 years of age at the time they take the state certification exam. Cadets must also have a valid Ohio driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED equivalent and cannot have any felony or violent misdemeanor convictions. Classes begin again in August.