Old Fort will open second financial center in Greene County

XENIA — The Old Fort Banking Company, a subsidiary of Gillmor Financial Services, Inc., has announced it will open a newly renovated financial center, 88 Progress Drive.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of our Xenia banking center,” said Dave Walton, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Old Fort Bank. “The Greene County area has embraced us and has contributed greatly to our continued growth and success. Our goal is to continue to enhance the level of convenience, products, and service delivery that this great community entrusts us to deliver.”

The new financial center represents Old Fort’s tenth location in Ohio and further expands the bank’s footprint in Greene County, joining its Sugarcreek Township location.

The building, purchased for $925,000, is approximately 4,000 square feet and features 2 drive-in tellers and a drive-up ATM. In addition to traditional branch banking, Old Fort also offers online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking to provide clients with on-the-go, instant account access.

Walton indicated that the financial center will likely open during third quarter of 2018.

“The building is large enough to allow us to make this a regional financial center, offering residential, consumer, small business and commercial services,” said Walton. “These services will complement our more traditional and full range of deposit and lending products.”

The new Old Fort location will employ 10-12 full-time employees featuring local Greene County residents Chrissy Castle, Mortgage Underwriter, Cyndi Fevang, Mortgage Banker, Angie Hinkle, Retail Banking Manager, Kay Moffitt, Mortgage Banker, Betty Sparks, Mortgage Processor, Dave Walton, EVP and Chief Lending Officer, and Kim Watts, Mortgage Processor.

“This new location provides a warm and inviting atmosphere that demonstrates our continued commitment to the individuals, families, and businesses that make up the Greene County and Xenia community,” stated Michael C. Spragg, Chairman, President and CEO of Old Fort Bank and Gillmor Financial Services, Inc. “Expanding further into Greene County has been a desire of ours for some time, but it was a matter of identifying the right facility and the right site. We are confident that this location is the perfect match.”

“Greene County is one of the most stable counties in the state,” said Walton. “With a strong economic foundation, a well-diversified employment base, low unemployment, quality healthcare and educational outlets, and a plethora of cultural and entertainment venues, we believe that the residents and business community will benefit from our community banking business model, which emphasizes a high touch approach to meeting our client’s banking needs.”

Established in 1916, the employee owned bank has assets totaling approximately $530 million and operates through a community banking model that is the foundation for local decision making.