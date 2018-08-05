Quilts, knitting, crochet and clothing awards

You Can Quilt, Jr. – State Fair – Katelynn Pulfur (13), State Fair Alternate – Faith Holtkamp (10), Trophy – Katelynn Pulfur, 1st – Katelynn Pulfur, 2nd – Faith Holtkamp, 3rd – Ellie Benefiel (11).

Knitting and Crochet – 1st – Elizabeth Montgomery (16), Sundresses and Jumpers, State Fair – Ellie Benefiel (11), State Fair Alternate – Michelle Goessl (10), Trophy – Ellie Benefiel, 1st – Ellie Benefiel, 2nd – Michelle Goessl, Dress Up Outfit, Formal Wear, State Fair – Lauren Heininger (16), 1st – Lauren Heininger.

Designed by Me – 1st – Charity Dunn (8), Look Great for Less Jr., State Fair – Ella Calhoun (11), 1st – Ella Calhoun

Sew Fun Jr., State Fair – Ava Carroll (8), State Fair Alternate – Addison Woogerd (9), Trophy – Ava Carroll, 1st – Ava Carroll, 2nd – Addison Woogerd, 3rd – Emma Lovely (8), 4th – Alyssa Fast (9).

Clothing for Your Career – State Fair – Sarah Rocha (15), 1st – Sarah Rocha, Loungewear, 1st Emma Simmons (11), Shopping Savvy, Sr., State Fair – Elizabeth Montgomery (16), 1st – Elizabeth Montgomery.

Style Revue Modeling Groups Beginner (8-10 years old) – Michelle Goessl, Ava Carroll, Addison Woogerd, Emma Lovely, Alyssa Fast, Charity Dunn.

Intermediate (11-13 years old) – Ella Calhoun, Ellie Benefiel, Emma Simmons.

Senior (14 +) – Elizabeth Montgomery, Lauren Heininger, Sarah Rocha.