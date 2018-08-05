2018 Greene County Fair Market Animal Sales

Reserve Champion Ducks

The Reserve Champion Market Ducks were shown by Ryan Lapchynski for $300 to Greene County Cattlemans, Sunrise Cooperative and Greene County Youth Activity Fund.

Reserve Champion Hog

The Reserve Champion Market Hog was shown by Emma Schnecker and sold for $2,000 to Beam Excavating, Beam Valley Farms, Donald & Mildred Osborne, Anderson Transport, Kathleen Anderson, Dave Campbell Crop Insurance, Eagle Financial, Roosters, Bob Geyer, Denny & Mugs Morrow, Neil & July Schnecker and S&S Feed.

Reserve Champion Turkey

The Reserve Champion Turkey was shown by Allison Bogan and sold for $850 to the Greene County Republican Elected Officials: Judge Adolfo Tornichio, Greene County Juvenile Court; A.J. Williams, Greene County Clerk of Court; Judge Beth Cappelli, Fairborn Municipal Court; Rep. Bill Dean, State Rep 74th District; Bob Geyer, Greene County Engineer; Sen. Bob Hackett, Ohio 10th District; Christi Comerford, State Central Committee; David Graham, Greene County Auditor; Dick Gould, Greene County Treasurer; Eric Sears, Greene County Recorder; Gene Fischer, Greene County Sheriff; Jeff Roberts, Beavercreek Township Trustee; Kevin Sharrett, Greene County Coroner; Judge Michael Murry, Xenia Municipal Court; Judge Mike Buckwalter, Greene County Common Pleas Court; Rep. Mike Turner, U.S. 10th Congressional District; Rep. Rick Perales, State Rep 73rd District; Scott Miller, Xenia Township Trustee; Stephen Haller, Greene County Prosecutor; Judge Stephen Wolaver, Greene County Common Pleas Court; Judge Steven Hurley, Greene County Domestic Relations Court; Judge Thomas O’Diam, Greene County Probate Court and Tom Koogler, Greene County Commissioner.

Grand Champion Chickens

The Grand Champion Pen of Market Chickens was shown by Brooke Eakle and sold for $3,550 to Uhl’s Marketplace, Security National Bank, Gene Straley, Orthopedic Institute of Dayton, Kavanaugh Wildlife Farm, DeWitt Evans, Countryside Propane, LSC Industries, Jason & Carrie Smith, Dave & Marcia Boeck, McDonald Feed, Hometown Tire, Kevin & Heidi Basinger, Shana Moffit – David Campbell Insurance, Gary & Susan Caudill, Tiffany Ratliff Photography, Barron Farms, Warner Family Farm, Synergy Building, Alek Industries, Bobcat of Dayton, Harner Farm Drainage, Wes & Gabriel Bradds and Keith & Roxanne Chaney.

Grand Champion Ducks

The Grand Champion Market Ducks were shown by Emma Ryan and sold for $930 to Sheridan & Associates, Terry & Becky Gillaugh, DJD Fur Company, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Landmark Title South, Collett Sealcoating, New Liberty Farms, Jeff Fulton, Jim Dandy Farms, Kelly Jones Insurance, Rick Peters Excavating, D&D Linkhart Farm and Youthland Academy.

Grand Champion Hog

The Grand Champion Market Hog was shown by Sydnee Hawkins and sold for $5,300 to Krogers, Bellbrook Home Services Boeck Bros., Buckminn’s D&D, McDonald Feed, Mary Riffe, Xenia Sand & Gravel, OT Homestead, Montgomery Insurance, Jason Smith, Greene Co. Farm Bureau, Greene Co. Cattlemen, Fisher Shop, Mike Spahr, Spitz Racing, Sunrise Co-op, EJ & Jordan Hawkins & family, MVP Showpigs, Mike’s Welding, Duncan Oil, Crosswind Farms – Dave & Vicki Elliott, Rick Peters Excavating, Hawkins Farms – Keith, Barb, Lucas & Brittany, Bob Geyer – Gr Co. Engineer, Nick’s Restaurant, Germain Ford, Youth Activity Fund, Carrie Belles DVM, Chad Curtis, Corry Farms, Codie’s Lawn Service, Dave Campbell Insurance, Morris Sanitation, Kelly Jones Nationwide, Jim Dandy Farms, Sharrett Family Farm, TriAg Products, 4B Club Lambs, Collett Propane, Reichley Insurance, Warner Family Farm, Jill Oberschlake, Roosters – Xenia, Scott Evans – Mayer Farm Equipment, Scott Harner Excavating, Copey’s, Bond Family, Caudill Family, Crabill & Newberry Family, Channel Seed – Wayne & Susan Krabbe, Travis Heim, Hawkins Family BBQ and Bellbrook Home Services.

Grand Champion Turkey

The Grand Champion Market Turkey was shown by Grace Bond and sold for $1,800 to Bond Family & Friends, J. Bond-Fairborn P.D., Nick’s Restaurant, Montgomery Insurance, Warner Family Farm, Buckeye Charters, Youth Activity Fund, Bob Geyer, Dick Gould, Buckminn’s D&D, Anderson Williamson Insurance Agency, Mike’s Auction, Hawkins Family BBQ, A.J. Williams, and Eagle Financial Serv.

Reserve Champion Chickens

The Reserve Champion Pen of Market Chickens was shown by Caitlyn McDonald and sold for $1,035 to Greene Memorial, Roosters, FOP 37, New Liberty Farm, Custom Cabs, HaHa Pizza, Tim & Mindy Boeck, Chaney Family, Caudill Family, Bob Geyer, Youth Activity Fund, SWZ Construction, Dick Gould, Jeff Roberts, Wesley & Gabrielle Bradds, Ben Ankeny, Pitstick Pastures & Produce and Buckminn’s D&D Harley Davidson.