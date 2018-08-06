Hampton opening pushed back … again

XENIA — The Hampton Inn & Suites may not open in August.

The $6 million hotel, which was originally supposed to open by the end of 2017 on Progress Drive, has had a bevy of delays and as of June was targeting middle to late August for an opening.

That date has now been pushed back to an Aug. 30 to Sept. 15 time frame, according to the hotel’s owner, Indiana-based Tashi Hospitality Inc.

“Final inspections should be in the next week or two,” Tashi spokesperson Amar Jani said via email.

Side windows were to be closed up Aug. 6 and stucco and exterior signs are expected to be finished this week, Jani added.

“The pool should be installed this week as well, and we have started deep cleaning of our guest rooms,” Jani said.

Tashi said a labor shortage on contractors and then a major interior design change by Hilton halfway through the project caused the delays.

Once open, the 88-room hotel will employ around 20 people and have an estimated annual payroll of $300,000. It is to include eight full-time and 12 part-time under terms of a tax abatement, according to city Development Director Steve Brodsky.

Tashi will receive a 90 percent abatement for six years and then a 70 percent abatement for two more years, drastically reducing the amount of property tax.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News The Hampton Inn & Suites is close to opening. But it may not happen in August according to the hotel owner. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_DSC_6392.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News The Hampton Inn & Suites is close to opening. But it may not happen in August according to the hotel owner.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

