Llamas and alpacas have some fun

Second place winner with her llama in an America themed outfit. Llamas and alpacas are in the camelid family, but they have a few key differences. Llamas have banana-shaped ears, hair, and are larger animals. Alpacas have straight, pointed ears, wool, and are smaller.

Natalie Jones | Greene County News

The Camelid Fun Show featured five participants with their llamas and alpacas dressed up. Each participant had their own, original outfit idea. The first place winner featured a Hippie themed outfit.

