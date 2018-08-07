Posted on by

A little costume fun


Addison Jordan and her rabbit.

Alaina Morgan saddled up her rabbit.


Barb Slone | Greene County News Youth and their rabbits came dressed up to compete in the Rabbit Costume Show Aug. 1 at the Greene County Fair. Margaret Miller and her rabbit.


Meredith Miller with her rabbit.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

