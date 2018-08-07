2018 Greene County Fair Other Sales

Submitted photos

Grand Champion Dairy Market Goat

The Grand Champion Dairy and Homegrown Market Goat was shown by William Weidel and sold for $650 to Rudy Brown-Uhl’s, Mark Thorsden Farms, Dwyer Stables, Kelly Rickabaugh, Kelly Jones Nationwide, Kent’s Feed Barn, Greene Co. Cattlemen, Greene Co. Farm Bureau, New Liberty Farms, Germain Ford & Honda, Cedarville University, Dick Gould, Key Chrysler and Greene Co. Youth Activity Fund.

Reserve Champion Dairy Market Goat

The Reserve Dairy and Homegrown Market Goat was shown by Sam Weidel and sold for $625 to Rudy Brown – Uhl’s, Mark Thorsden Farms, Dwyer Stables, Kelly Jones Nationwide, New Liberty Farms, Kent’s Feed Barn, Gr. Co. Cattlemen, Gr. Co. Farm Bureau, Germain Ford & Honda, Cedarville University, Dick Gould, Key Chrysler and Greene Co. Youth Activity Fund.