Marathon participants can run for a team

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Three nonprofit organizations — Air Force Enlisted Village, Fisher House and United Service Organizations — invite runners to join their fundraising teams during the annual Air Force Marathon event, Sept. 14-15.

“The AFEV, Fisher House, and USO are all incredible charities that share the same values we do here at the Air Force Marathon,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director. “They selflessly support service men and women and their families in times of unique challenges. It is an important and core component to our race that we support those who support our airmen and their families.”

AFEV

The AFEV, a nonprofit Air Force organization, provides homes for spouses of retired enlisted Airmen.

Located in Shalimar, Fla., the AFEV offers housing at Bob Hope Village, which is a facility with independent living apartments, and the Hawthorn House, an assisted living facility with memory care.

“We provide homes and support people who have found themselves in difficult situations,” said Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Brooke McLean, president and CEO of the AFEV.

Currently, the AFEV is updating its fitness center and social areas, as well as adding walking paths to their living facilities to encourage active, healthy living among the resident widows.

Team AFEV will participate in the 2018 Air Force Marathon event to raise funds to offset housing costs for the widows and give an opportunity for “airmen to give back to Airmen,” according to McLean.

Team AFEV fundraisers may participate in the half or full marathon. To register, runners can visit afev.us/teamafev. Upon registration, runners commit to raise a minimum of $500 by Sept. 30 in order to help meet the AFEV fundraising goal of $50,000. AFEV also pays for their team’s running bibs.

For more information about Team AFEV, visit afev.us or contact Jena Sweeney at hrdirector@afev.us.

Fisher House

The Fisher Houses are compassionate care homes that provide temporary free housing for wounded, injured and ill military men and women, veterans and their families. There are two Fisher Houses at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and one currently under construction at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Last year, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fisher Houses supported 950 families and have assisted over 20,000 families since its founding in 1990.

The goal is to raise $10,000 in funds, and there is no minimum amount that fundraisers commit to raising, according to Chris Stanley, executive director of Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Inc.

Runners may sign up for any Air Force Marathon race distance, then register for the Patriot Challenge on-line at fisherhouse.org.

A $50 fee is required at the time of registration. Patriot Challenge participants will receive a Team Fisher House race jersey, hat and commemorative bib upon registration.

For more information about the Patriot Challenge, contact Chris Stanley at 937-672-8724 or cstanley@woh.rr.com.

USO

USO is a nonprofit, charitable organization that offers services to active-duty military members and their families in 200 locations around the world.

Some of the services that the USO offers are airport lounges for traveling military families, Bundles of Love care packages for expecting parents, United Through Reading and Read 2 Connect programs and deployment and return ceremonies.

The USO of Central and Southern Ohio covers 65 counties in Ohio, West Virginia and Northern Kentucky.

All marathon runners are eligible to join Team USO and may register for on-line at usocso.org.

Team USO’s fundraising goal is $20,000. Fundraisers can commit to raise a minimum of $50 and receive a Team USO shirt. These runners pay for their own race registration.

For more information about Team USO, contact Leslie Moore at 937-361-9345 or leslie@usocso.org. Runners interested in training with 4 Seasons can visit 4seasonsrunningteam.us.