Man arraigned for Fairborn stabbing

XENIA — A man pleaded not guilty to attempted murder Aug. 3 after allegedly stabbing a Springfield man last month in Fairborn.

A Greene County grand jury indicted Jordan K. Tyler, 21, for the first-degree felony along with two counts of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Our partners at WDTN reported that officers were called to the 800 block of Princeton Avenue after midnight July 20. Police said they found Jordan Rike, 28 of Springfield, bleeding from the neck and called Fairborn medics to transport him to Miami Valley Hospital. Tyler was also found on the scene and was taken into custody.

His bond was bumped up to $350,000 in Common Pleas.

Attorneys Jon Paul Rion and Travis T. Dunnington are representing Tyler.

Judge Michael A. Buckwalter is handling the case. A final pre-trial hearing is set for Friday, Sept. 21 and a jury trial for Monday, Oct. 15.

Tyler https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_TylerMug-1.jpgTyler

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com