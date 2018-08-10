Lemonade for sale

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Siblings Neveah Colquhoun, 9, Braiden Mattox, 12, and Brianna Caplinger, 6, sell pink lemonade from their neighborhood lemonade stand at the corner of North Columbus and East Market Street Aug. 9. The trio is selling $1 lemonade and candy every day until school starts.

Brianna Caplinger test-tastes a little lemonade.