Museum to highlight National Aviation Day

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Celebrate National Aviation Day with free educational activities at Family Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

National Aviation Day is a celebration of all things related to aviation and is held on the anniversary of Orville Wright’s birthday (147 years ago on Aug. 19 in Dayton).

During Family Day, museum visitors will learn about achievements in aviation and aerospace from the Wright brothers’ first flight to modern Air Force technology. Activities include hands-on demonstrations, a make it-take it workshop and storytime.

The hands-on aviation and space demonstrations are appropriate for all ages and take place throughout the event. A variety of activities showcasing Air Force technology past, present and future will take place in the STEM Learning Node located in the Space and Research and Development Gallery.

In addition, visitors will be able to build and fly their own balsa glider to help them learn about controlling an aircraft in flight. This activity will take place in the center of the second building from 9 a.m. tp 3 p.m. (while supplies last).

Younger visitors will enjoy a storytime program at 11:30 a.m. and again at 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node located in the Presidential Gallery. This activity will feature stories of flight as well as a hands-on craft project.

Some materials for the program are being provided through the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For additional information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.