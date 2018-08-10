CU pharm school re-accredtied

CEDARVILLE — The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) board granted Cedarville University’s school of pharmacy the maximum four-year re-accreditation for new schools following its recent site visit.

The accreditation process offers a professional judgment of the quality of a school of pharmacy’s professional program. The accreditation encourages continued program improvement and includes both quality assurance and quality enhancement.

“The school of pharmacy went through an extensive onsite evaluation that included a review of reports and discussion with many of our professors, students, faculty, staff, preceptors and alumni,” said Dr. Marc Sweeney, founding dean of the school of pharmacy and professor of pharmacy. “The successful accreditation outcome ensures our ongoing accreditation, which is required for our Doctor of Pharmacy graduates to become eligible for licensure in all 50 states.”

ACPE accreditation is public recognition that a professional degree program leading to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree is judged to meet established ACPE qualifications and education standards. This is ensured through initial and subsequent periodic evaluations.

“I am very thankful to our faculty, staff, students and preceptors for their work and representation of our program to the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education,” Sweeney. said “We received a number of accolades from ACPE about the quality of our program and students.”