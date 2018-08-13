Man sentenced to 5 years

XENIA — A man was sentenced to five years in prison July 31 after pleading guilty to three felonies in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Mark Martinez, 48, will serve the total sentence for receiving stolen property, burglary and having weapons while under disability. He received 12 months, five years and three years, respectively, but the sentences will be served concurrently.

Xenia Police Department responded to the Feb. 12 incident.

The defendant is entitled to 159 days jail time credit and must pay $220 restitution.

His $100,000 bond was released.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

