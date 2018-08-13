GCCC receives levy endorsement

XENIA — The Dayton Regional Manufacturers Association has endorsed Greene County Career Center’s 1.03 mil bond issue that will be appearing on the November ballot.

The career center’s levy will fund construction of a new facility that will strengthen current programming and add training aimed at filling job market needs in manufacturing, information technology and engineering.

“The greatest challenge of the Dayton Region’s manufacturing industry, which includes almost 2,500 companies employing 125,000 people, is finding skilled and qualified workers,” said Angelia Erbaugh, President of the DRMA. “The Greene County Career Center, as a key provider of workforce training in the region, is an integral part of the solution by providing career pathways to lucrative, in-demand jobs in our local advanced manufacturing industry.”

The proposed expansion comes from job market data compiled for GCCC by the Greentree Group in Beavercreek which shows a need regionally for trained technicians in the aviation and aerospace industries. Proposed programming additions at the school include engineering technology, robotics, drone technology and cybersecurity. The school is also exploring construction-related areas like HVAC and heavy equipment operation.

“We are driven to produce graduates who will keep the local workforce strong,” said Superintendent Dave Deskins. “The research shows a vital need for training in these areas. A new facility will allow us to expand and still maintain the high level of instruction the county has come to expect from all of our current programs.”

Deskins said the location of the new facility is being determined and is proposed at the intersection of State Route 68 and State Route 35 south of Xenia.