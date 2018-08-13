Jamestown Dollar General rehab complete

JAMESTOWN — Dollar General recently completed a remodel of its Jamestown store.

With an updated layout and design, the store now offers a selection of produce and expanded frozen and refrigerated food offerings in addition to the same categories, brands and products the chain usually carries.

“Through our ongoing commitment to provide a pleasant shopping experience to our customers, we are excited to welcome the community to see our recently remodeled located in Jamestown,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our customers enjoy the fresh layout and design, as well as the new product assortment including produce and expanded food assortments.”

The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

Dollar General is also deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $154 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping nearly more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.